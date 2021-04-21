New sports facility plans in the works in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Economic leaders in Warrick County say an amateur and youth sports facility has been proposed in Warrick County.
They say Carmel, Indiana-based construction and development company, Lauth Group, Inc. and Synergy Sports Global, a full-service sports facility development and management company, have come up with the plans.
Leaders say the current design includes a 180,000+ square foot facility with a variety of indoor court space, turf fields, and a banked indoor track.
They say the location under discussion is near I-69, the Lloyd Expressway, and the Warrick Wellness Trail.
Jessica Costello is speaking with the Executive Director of Success Warrick County, Steve Roelle, right now.
She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.