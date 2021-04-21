1 new COVID-19 death, 2 more cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death and two additional cases in our local counties.
The newly reported death was a Wayne County resident.
There was one new case in White County and the other was out of Edwards County.
The state has now had 1,309,552 total confirmed cases and 21,722 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,734 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,665 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 558 cases, 12 deaths
