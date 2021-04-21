30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases.
Out of those cases, 17 were in Daviess County, four were in both McLean and Webster counties, three were in Henderson County, and there was one new case in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
Out of the 21,313 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,109 cases have recovered.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,189 cases, 176 deaths, 9,221 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,869 cases, 59 deaths, 2,794 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,197 cases, 139 deaths, 3,990 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,467 cases, 55 deaths, 2,236 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,503 cases, 75 deaths, 3,923 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,196 cases, 20 deaths, 1,045 recovered
- McLean Co. - 856 cases, 28 deaths, 780 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,270 cases, 15 deaths, 1,162 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 832 cases, 16 deaths, 742 recovered
