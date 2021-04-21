Lane restrictions planned for S.R. 68 in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions for a bridge rehabilitation project on State Road 68 in Warrick County.
Beginning on or around Monday, April 26, contractors will restrict one lane of the S.R. 68 bridge spanning I-64 in near the Warrick/Spencer County line.
This project is to patch and resurface the bridge.
One lane will be open at all times with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Open lanes will be restricted to 15-feet.
Loads wider than 15 feet will need to seek find another route.
Work is expected to be complete by the end of July, depending upon weather conditions.
