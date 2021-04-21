INDOT road construction picking up with several projects planned this spring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spring road construction is picking up, and crews want drivers to be safe as many of them haven’t been on the road much in the last year.
Right now, INDOT crews tell us they are working on several roadway projects here in southwestern Indiana.
One of the main projects is happening on Highway 66, heading into Posey County.
Crews were able to work throughout the pandemic, and say COVID-19 allowed them to get more work done with less traffic on the roadways last spring.
Now that more people are getting vaccinated and COVID numbers are going down, they are starting to see that traffic pick up this spring.
“We’re starting to get back into the normal groove of things. So we always like to make people aware now that with more traffic on the roads. It’s especially important to pay attention, slow down in work zones and make sure that everyone gets home safely,” said Jason Tiller, communications director at INDOT.
With next week being Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, crews ask you to remember to slow down and have patience as they are working to make our roads safe.
INDOT also has projects planned for the Lloyd Expressway.
On Wednesday, they’ll hold the first of several public meetings this month, discussing the projects and improvements they have planned.
INDOT is due to invest more than $100 million over a dozen projects on the Lloyd, from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard.
Wednesday’s meeting is set for 4:30 at City View at Sterling Square.
They’ll also have another planned meeting for Thursday at 4:30 at Crescent Room at Milestones.
The first phase of that project is expected to begin in the fall of 2023.
