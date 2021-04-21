Ind. reports 14 new COVID deaths, none in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,166 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 710,607 confirmed cases and 12,840 total deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our local counties.
According to the state map, there are nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Perry County, four new cases and Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and four new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,099 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,091 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,702 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,814 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,695 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,295 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,281 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,307 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.