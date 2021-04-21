Groundbreaking held for new healing garden in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The ground is officially broken on for a new healing garden in Posey County.
This groundbreaking took place at Brittlebank Park in Mount Vernon on Wednesday evening.
Healing gardens are used as a way to honor and help victims of crime, providing them with a space for relief, stress reduction and a sense of well-being.
“I would like to believe a crime victim survivor can walk through here and be pleased that they’re being seen and acknowledged,” Beth Baro, director of the Willow Tree of Posey County said. “Because for victims, it’s a lonely situation. They often feel they’re the only one going through this. It’s often difficult to talk about.”
Gardens will also soon be open in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
