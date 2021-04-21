Gov. Beshear announces $23M for school highway safety projects

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced plans to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near public schools, protecting students, educators and families.
Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award.
You can view the full list of those projects here.
“These projects merge two key areas I’ve been committed to investing in since day one as Governor: education and infrastructure,” said Gov. Beshear. “Once completed, these projects will ensure safe access to and around our schools, as well as improve quality of life for the thousands of Kentucky families that drop off and pick up children every day.”
In Western Kentucky, funding will be allocated this year to begin designs for new turn lanes at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County. The new turn lanes will significantly improve afternoon traffic flow in and out of the school.
Pedestrian safety improvements will also include the replacement of sidewalks within the turn lane project area, upgrading sidewalk ramps to be ADA compliant and restriping the crosswalks.
“For years we have battled a traffic congestion problem in our area and we are excited about a solution,” said Pride Elementary Principal Kristy Saint.
“Our Falcons are the largest number of walkers of any elementary in our county, and we have three crossing guards. To receive this generous gift, we are so excited. So on behalf of Team Hopkins – Team Pride – we want to say thank you Team Kentucky,” said Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby.
Here is the full list of projects for 2021 and 2022 in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co., KY 298, repair KY 298 and at US 431 near So. Oaks Elementary - $200,000
- Hopkins Co., KY 1581, design turn lanes at Pride Elementary - $100,000
- Hopkins Co., KY 254, design turn lanes at James Madison Middle School - $100,000
- McLean Co., KY 136, design turn lanes at McLean County High School - $100,000
- Union Co., US 60, construct ditch repairs near Union County High School - $70,000
- Union Co., US 60, construct sidewalk between UCHS and Middle School - $30,000
- Webster Co., KY 1340, design turn lanes at Webster County Schools - $200,000
- Hopkins Co., KY 1581, construct turn lanes at Pride Elementary - $1,200,000
- Hopkins Co., KY 254, construct turn lanes at James Madison Middle School - $800,000
- McLean Co., KY 136, construct turn lanes at McLean County High School - $700,000
- Webster Co., KY 1340, construct turn lanes at Webster County Schools - $550,000
