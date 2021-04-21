Freeze Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming of record snowfall of 1.3 inches for April 20th. On Alert for freezing temps as temps sink to near record lows in the lower 30s. The record low is 31-degrees set in 1904. Plants and vegetation will need to remain covered until 9:00 a.m. Also, outdoor hoses should be disconnected. Sunny and brisk as high temps only climb into the lower 50s...which is 15-degrees below normal.