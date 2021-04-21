EPD: Woman stabbed over argument about gas money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman showed up at the hospital overnight, saying she was stabbed.
That happened just before midnight.
Police say she told them she was giving someone a ride when they got into an argument about gas money.
That’s when she was stabbed with something.
Police believe she’ll be OK.
Officers say they think it happened somewhere in the Sunburst Boulevard area.
We’ll be checking in on the investigation as the morning continues.
