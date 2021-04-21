Crews called to crash at Darmstadt and Mt. Pleasant

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers confirm an there was an accident with injuries at Darmstadt Rd. and Mt. Pleasant.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Three cars are involved.
Major Ashworth says the driver of a white pickup is hurt.
Those in the other cars have minor injuries.
Our crew asked if the was the result of a chase.
Major Ashworth says they were not chasing the truck. He says deputies had been following it, then came up on the crash.
Here is video from a brief live picture we had just before noon.
