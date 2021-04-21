On alert for frost tonight, heavy rain and storms Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for cold temperatures and areas of frost overnight, but we have also added a new Alert Day Saturday for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms.
A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. The clouds will break up and the winds will die down overnight as our temperatures fall back into the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost will likely develop late tonight into early Thursday. The entire Tri-State is under either a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning from 11 PM until 9 AM.
Once that frost melts, our Alert Day will expire, and the rest of Thursday will be mostly sunny. However, it will still be about 10° cooler than average with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°.
Clouds will roll in from the west and a few isolated showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The middle part of the day Friday looks dry but still mostly cloudy. It will also be a little warmer thanks to winds from the south-southeast at around 6 to 12 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
More showers move in Friday night, and rain will become widespread by Saturday morning as a low pressure system tracks over our region. It looks like the primary threat for severe weather will stay to our south, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, which is why we added the Alert Day. You may want to consider rescheduling any outdoor plans Saturday.
That rain will taper off Saturday evening, and the start to next week looks dry, mostly sunny and significantly warmer with highs in the upper 60s Sunday, upper 70s Monday, and lower 80s Tuesday. More rain seems likely Wednesday, but that is a full week away, so it is too early to talk details on the exact timing or intensity of that system.
