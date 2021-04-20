YMCA looking for proposals after new location opened in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When the new Ascension St. Vincent YMCA opened up in downtown Evansville, that meant the old Y was no longer needed.
One portion of the building is being turned into apartments, but there are still parts of the building that are in limbo.
The old Downtown Evansville YMCA served the area well for many years, but now changes are coming. YMCA officials tell us they’re accepting ideas on what to do with it.
“Being that the building had a specific purpose being a pool and gym, we’re looking for ideas of how we can reuse the space and what can be done with it,” explained YMCA Marketing Director Lisa Verkamp.
Tuesday, the YMCA released what they call a request for proposal to get ideas from what a developer might want to do with the property. The portion of the old Y available is actually two properties consisting of the portion of the old Y that holds the swimming pool, lobby area, and large basketball court and track, which was once the old Central High gymnasium.
The total area of that space is 59,200 square feet.
“We don’t really know what we’re gonna get from the RFP, but we’re excited to see a lot of different ideas. It is totally possible we could do a partnership with the building and space and continue to use it in some capacity with that partner, or it could be sold to a developer for a different use,” stated Verkamp. “We wanna do our due diligence and do what’s right by the property.
Now back in 2018, another portion of the old Y was sold to developer Jon Anderson, whose company, AP Development LLC., is currently renovating the space into affordable housing apartments. Proposals for the remaining property are due to the YMCA by May 14.
