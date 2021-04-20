Women’s Golf wins MVC Championship

“When I met this team after becoming head coach, I could see that they were a confident group about succeeding in this event; not necessarily saying they would win, but confident about their ability to succeed,” Andrews exclaimed. “I am so proud of this team and their effort throughout the tournament. Sophia was the best player in the conference this week. Alyssa (McMinn) played really well for the full event and made some big shots. Caitlin (O’Donnell) had a phenomenal first round on Monday that put us in the lead and set the tone for us.”