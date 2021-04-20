Video shows dog being dumped in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dog was dumped Monday night near an Evansville business.
Salvage Candy captured video of it happening on their surveillance camera.
It shows a truck drive up, then the driver let the dog out and drove away.
Owners say it happened around 6:50 p.m., and the dog stayed in the area all night.
They worked to catch her Tuesday for more than an hour. It wasn’t until they found her leash, which was also dumped, that she would come to them.
The business owner says someone from It Takes A Village picked her up.
Officials with the animal rescue tell us she’s traumatized and scared, but is very sweet.
They say she has some hair loss on her back, which could be because of fleas. She also had several ticks.
Right now, the dog, which they named Candy, is on a stray animal hold, but officials are looking for a foster family.
