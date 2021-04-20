Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug take back day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This coming Saturday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will host a prescription drug “take back” day.
That will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana National Guard Armory located at 3300 E. Division Street.
The sheriff’s office and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Officials say liquids, syringes and other sharp, illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.