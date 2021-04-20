Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We have Alert Days from Tuesday night through Thursday morning for unseasonably cold weather that could impact sensitive plants and crops.
A man is being questioned this morning after police say he fired a gun at an Evansville motel. Officials tell us no one was hurt.
The search continues for a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of an Evansville teen.
One city councilman believes more needs to be done to curb gun violence in the city.
A downtown restaurant will reopen its doors this afternoon. They say it’s all thanks to an outpour of support and the return of some former employees.
The LST-325 is making its big movie debut as film crews plan to take over the historic ship for the day.
