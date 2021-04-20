Tax bills sent out to property owners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you own property in Vanderburgh County, you may have received a property tax bill this week, and you’ll have to pay those taxes within the next few weeks.
When Patrick Schmitt checked his mail and looked at his tax bill, he couldn’t believe his eyes.
“I thought I was reading it wrong at first, and when I finally realized what was going on, I thought, ‘this can’t be right. Maybe somebody made a mistake, but maybe not,” said Schmidt.
It wasn’t a mistake. His property value increased by $17,000 and it increased his bill by hundreds more than what he paid last year. He says he hasn’t made any changes to the property in the last 365 days.
“I haven’t done any big updates in probably ten years so I don’t understand how it goes up that much money in one year,” stated Schmidt.
Updates such as adding a pool or garage can increase your property value. County Assessor Bill Fluty says there is another reason too, he calls it “trending”.
“Which is sales in that neighborhood that says that those prices of those homes have been trending up,” explained Fluty.
Fluty says that although it does happen, it’s not a widespread occurrence this year.
“Each year is on its own, but it’s been a normal year when you send out that many mailings. There’s 80,000 parcels so there are quite a few tax bills that went out,” said Fluty.
But if your property value did increase and you don’t think it should have, Fluty encourages you to call his office. You can begin the appeals process just as Schmidt did Tuesday.
“They’re sending me some paperwork that I’ve got to fill out,” said Schmidt. “There’s different things to fill out, I’ve got to send it back, then they’ll get back with me.”
