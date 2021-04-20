Suspect in several burglaries arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was arrested Tuesday on several charges.
Police say on April 9, the owner of Bob’s Muffler reported his business had been broken into over night and several items were taken.
On the same day, nine burglaries were reported at Space Rental Storage.
Police say a few days later, 44-year-old Jeremy Stone was stopped driving the U-Haul truck believed to be used in the burglaries.
Stone was arrested on a warrant for Escape out of Madison County, KY.
On April 13, police say they found a large amount of stolen property, from storage building burglaries, at a vacant home next to the address Stone has been living.
Tuesday, Stone was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree and Receiving Stolen Property Over 10,000.00.
Police say the investigation is continuing and other charges are pending.
HPD still has a large amount of suspected stolen property from storage buildings that has not been identified.
Victims of storage building burglaries in the last few months in Henderson are asked to contact the Investigations Division at 270-831-1295.
