Public hearing set for water rate increase in Boonville
By 14 News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:13 AM

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville water customers can give their opinions at a public hearing Tuesday.

The city is preparing to increase water bills.

In March, the city council decided the new base rate for sewer, water and fire protection will be $77.28.

This rate is an increase of $20.17 per month.

City council members say they weighed all factors before moving forward with the rate increase, stating it’s their duty to provide safe drinking water and a working sanitary sewer system.

Officials say they won’t adopt anything until they hear from the public.

That meeting is set for 4 p.m.

