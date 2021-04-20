Public hearing set for water rate increase in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville water customers can give their opinions at a public hearing Tuesday.
The city is preparing to increase water bills.
In March, the city council decided the new base rate for sewer, water and fire protection will be $77.28.
This rate is an increase of $20.17 per month.
City council members say they weighed all factors before moving forward with the rate increase, stating it’s their duty to provide safe drinking water and a working sanitary sewer system.
Officials say they won’t adopt anything until they hear from the public.
That meeting is set for 4 p.m.
