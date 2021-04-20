Princeton Police Officer to be reinstated after probation for misconduct

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Police Officer accused of allowing a suspect to toss a bag of heroin after his arrest, will be allowed to return to work.
In February, Brandt George reached a plea deal in the case.
He had been charged with a felony, but it was amended to a misdemeanor as part of the agreement.
George was sentenced to 12 months in jail, which was suspended to probation.
Police Chief Derek McGraw says he recommended to the Princeton Police Merit Board that George be terminated, but the board voted to approve his reinstatement when his probation is over.
The terms of his reinstatement are still being discussed.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.