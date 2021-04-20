Posey Co. Commissioners could hear more on proposed solar project during morning meeting

Posey Co. Commissioners could hear more on proposed solar project during morning meeting
By 14 News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 7:17 AM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Commissioners could hear more opposition to a proposed solar farm project this morning.

Their meeting starts at 9 a.m.

At the last meeting, commissioners heard from a lawyer representing more than 2,000 of those opposed. She had two specific requests.

[Previous: Solar opposition discussed at Posey Co. Commissioners meeting]

The first was that she stay on the agenda until the process of amending the solar ordinance is finished.

The second request was for the current stay to be extended. That way no solar developers can swoop in while the old language is still being amended.

Both requests were approved but are expected to be voted on again Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.