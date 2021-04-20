Owensboro officials approve grant money for revitalization project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners met in person for the first time in nearly a year.
That’s where they approved local funding for the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization project.
“Revitalization program is really going to help with making my house look better,” said Jordan Weis, a prospective homeowner. “Help the neighborhood look better.”
Weis looks forward to what’s next for his home. The 27-year-old says the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization strategy area program drew him into buying his home.
“I would say the new revitalization program is going to be really helping me get the rest of the foundation of my house done. And I really think it’s helping bring the neighborhood up to the new specifications that they want down here,” shared Weis.
Project leaders say city commissioners expressed they wanted to help with funding. The project will be supported by federal funding.
“Hopefully we’ll get HUD approval soon. Within the next week or so for the NRSA. That will mean the HUD funding will open up as well as the local funds,” Director Abby Shelton said.
Project leaders say if the grant money is approved, they will have a website where homeowners can go to apply. They say the money will go towards things like rehabilitation reimbursements, 50/50 Demolitions, and beautification projects.
“We are going to put some money into the beautification process downtown on 1st and 2nd street,” stated Shelton. “We already have it contracted with a landscape architect to draw those plans up.”
“The neighborhood has been a lot nicer since I was younger. It’s been getting better with the new revitalization project coming through and the riverfront and everything,” said Weis.
