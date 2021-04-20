Owensboro City Commissioners approve new police vehicle purchase

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners approved the application process for the Owensboro Police Department to purchase a response and rescue vehicle.
It would respond to incidents like mass shootings and hostage situations. We’re told the bulletproof vehicle would protect law enforcement and victims in those situations.
”Our officers at OPD will give everything up to including their lives to protect our citizens,” said Major Jason Winkler. “Regardless of what equipment that they have. We have an obligation to our citizens and to our officers to provide them with the equipment necessary to their job.”
OPD will now apply for a roughly 263,500 grant through the State Homeland Security Grant, and no match is required. OPD says they’ll be waiting to hear if they’ve been approved.
Owensboro City Commissioners also approved local funding for the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization project.
