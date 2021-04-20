6 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported six new COVID-19 cases in our local counties.
Of those cases, three were in Wayne County and another three were reported in Edwards County.
There were no new deaths reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,306,787 total confirmed cases and 21,694 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,734 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,664 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 557 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.