LST 325 welcomes Indiana-based film crew

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second consecutive day, Evansville’s LST 325 has a film crew on board.
On Monday, it was the Smithsonian Channel, but Tuesday’s Indiana-based film crew is working on a feature film shot entirely in the Hoosier state.
CEO of Pigasus Pictures Zachary Spicer says the film, titled “Runner,” is an American love story based out of time, which is what makes the LST perfect for the film.
“Just authenticity in every sense,” says Spicer. “Every single part of this film is being shot in a real location in Indiana.”
Spicer credits the city of Evansville for doing such a great job preserving the city’s history, including the LST.
Organizers say filming for “Runner” started in early April, with three or four more weeks of shooting lined up.
The crew could not give away too much of the storyline, but they say one of the main characters works on a ship just like the LST, and they have pretty imaginative plans for the World War II ship.
”Most of the movie takes place in the wet season, which we are kind of on the cusp of right now,” says Spicer. “We actually partnered with the LST folks of being able to hook up to their fire hoses, and we are actually doing rain effects on the ship later this evening, so it’s suppose to be a rocky sea that our character is on.”
The crew started filming in Evansville around 10:30 Tuesday morning and should wrap up 12 hours later. Spicer says if you did not get a chance to see the crew in action during the day, it’s not too late. Crews are expected to be on the LST until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Spicer says while the timeline of the feature film could fluctuate, we can expect to see something from this film in 2022.
