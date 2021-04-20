3 indicted on felony charges involving sexual abuse cases

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were indicted on felony charges through the grand jury in Ohio County.
The sheriff’s office presented their investigations to officials in March. It involved several sexual abuse cases against minors under the age of 12.
Deputies say Joshua Burden of Utica was arrested Monday in Owensboro. He’s facing several charges, including rape and sexual abuse.
Deputies say Mark Little is serving time already on similar charges and was indicted on several different charges, including rape.
Deputies say Joseph Holland of Beaver Dam was arrested back on March 22. He faces sexual abuse charges.
