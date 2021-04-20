Ind. reports 28 new COVID cases among all local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 733 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 709,455 confirmed cases and 12,826 total deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our local counties.
According to the state map, there are ten new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, three new cases and Posey County, four new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,091 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,086 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,698 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,810 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,691 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,290 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,280 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,303 cases, 34 deaths
