Hopkins Co. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 43 more cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 43 additional cases over the past week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 4,197 cases. Out of those positive cases, 3,990 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 68 active cases in the community.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.
Out of those cases, 11 were in Henderson County, nine were in Daviess County, three were in Hancock County, two in Webster County and one new case was in Union County.
Out of the 21,283 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,076 cases have recovered.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,172 cases, 176 deaths, 9,202 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,866 cases, 59 deaths, 2,794 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,197 cases, 139 deaths, 3,990 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,466 cases, 55 deaths, 2,234 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,500 cases, 75 deaths, 3,915 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,192 cases, 20 deaths, 1,043 recovered
- McLean Co. - 852 cases, 28 deaths, 778 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,270 cases, 15 deaths, 1,162 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 831 cases, 16 deaths, 742 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.