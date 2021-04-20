Farmers prepare crops for cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cold weather expected to hit the Tri-State on Tuesday night forced farmers at Mayse Farm Market to take extra measures to protect their crops.
Strawberries are a big money maker for them, but they’re also fragile.
That’s why with the cold temperatures moving in overnight, the owners decided it would be best if the plants bundled up like the rest of us.
Workers spent the morning rolling out large sheets of fabric to cover the plants and keep them protected from the frigid air.
The owners said the strawberries are just a couple of weeks away from being picked, but brutal weather can kill them off pretty easily.
These late bouts of cold ruin months of hard work for farmers, which is why at Mayse, they rely on greenhouses for the plants that don’t need to stay in the ground.
Paul Mayse, who started the market back in 1977, said while it’s a pain in the neck, this can be typical for this time of year.
“Generally as a rule, yeah, April is notorious for something like this,” he said. “this is a dogwood winter. They ought to call it a strawberry winter. That’s when you got to really get worried because the strawberries get damaged, and there’s a lot of income lost to it.”
He recommends that tonight any amateur planters should find a way to cover their plants outside with fabric.
If at all possible, Mayse said bringing them inside and out of the cold is the best move.
