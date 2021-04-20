EWSU holding public hearing on possible water rate hike

By 14 News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:21 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is proposing a possible water rate hike.

That’s so they could fund a nearly $178 million new water treatment plant.

Officials said over the next five years, they’re proposing an increase to monthly water rates with the highest monthly rate increase no higher than $3.47.

A public hearing is set for Tuesday for those who want to voice their concerns.

That’s set for 3 p.m. at the Civic Center in Room 301.

