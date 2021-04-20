EVSC, Diocese of Evansville to host vaccine clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville health officials are working together to get vaccines available to high school-aged students.
Now that the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone from the age of 16 and older, the state has tasked local health departments to work with their local school corporations to get students vaccinated.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department has now reached out to the EVSC, the Diocese of Evansville and other parochial schools to be a resource to students who want the vaccine.
Deaconess and Ascension St. Vincent will provide the vaccine doses and each health system will have enough of the vaccine set aside for their regularly scheduled clinics as well.
On Thursday and Friday, the clinics will be at EVSC high schools and will have clinics at Memorial and Mater Dei next week.
“This is an opportunity for schools to really make sure that if you are fully vaccinated and you come in close contact with an exposed person, you don’t necessarily have to quarantine or have to go through that protocol,” said Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Gries says the health department will return there in 21 days to give those students their second dose of the vaccine.
