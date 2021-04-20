Evansville NAACP President reacts to verdict in Chauvin trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.
On Tuesday evening, 14 News caught up with NAACP President Reverend Gerald Arnold about the verdict.
Reverend Arnold shared with us that there was some apprehension and fears that there wouldn’t be justice because he says there has been disappointment in the past. He added this case may be an exception after hearing the verdict.
“It just amazed me how they all came back unanimously: guilty! Guilty! Still not going to bring any of those guys back, but there will be some relief,” shared Reverend Arnold.
Murder and manslaughter charges are what former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of, pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck. The case triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
“You’re aching, and you’re thinking, ‘what if that was me?” And it could be. At any time, that could be me,” stated Reverend Arnold.
The 45-year-old former officer was immediately led away with his hands cuffed behind his back and could be sent to prison for decades. His bail was immediately revoked.
“We’re there, and we’re fighting legally because we change laws,” said Reverend Arnold. “This work continues on right now, so we’re still having to convince folks that we’re better together than apart. Don’t pump your fist or get too crazy because we still have work to do.”
Sentencing will likely be in two months. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
Defense Attorney Eric Nelson followed Chauvin out of the courtroom without comment.
