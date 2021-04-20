Daviess Co. and Henderson Co. dance teams win national competitions

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two local Kentucky dance teams have won national titles.
School officials say the Daviess County High School Dance Team won first place at the National Dance Alliance competition, which took place virtually this year due to COVID restrictions.
This year’s honor marks the third consecutive national title for the team.
The team won first place in the national contest in the Game Day category in the medium size division.
DCHS also placed fifth in the hip hop category/small size division.
“I am so proud of the team this year,” said coach Debbie Connor. “They’ve worked really hard. They are an incredible group of young ladies – talented, smart, strong, and they have an incredible work ethic. This year has been extremely challenging due to COVID and all the obstacles they have had to overcome. They stuck together and pushed through all the tough times.”
Henderson County is also celebrating a win.
School officials say the Henderson County High School Dance Team is the 2021 National Dance Alliance NDA Small Gameday National Champions.
