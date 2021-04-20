CSX planning railroad work on some crossing in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 7:10 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - CSX Railroad crews will be working on some crossing Tuesday morning in Hopkins County.

CSX plans to close the following crossings:

  • KY 2248/Anthoston Frog Island  is between KY 1299 and U.S. 41
  • Madison Street/KY 136 is between Old Madisonville Road/KY 285 and and KY 2084
  • Main Street in Sebree

A couple of those are in Madisonville, but Main Street in Sebree will see work too.

Officials say the majority of work will take place overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

