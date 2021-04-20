CSX planning railroad work on some crossing in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - CSX Railroad crews will be working on some crossing Tuesday morning in Hopkins County.
CSX plans to close the following crossings:
- KY 2248/Anthoston Frog Island is between KY 1299 and U.S. 41
- Madison Street/KY 136 is between Old Madisonville Road/KY 285 and and KY 2084
- Main Street in Sebree
A couple of those are in Madisonville, but Main Street in Sebree will see work too.
Officials say the majority of work will take place overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
