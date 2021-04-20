City of Henderson seeking mowing service for cloverleaf, other areas

By 14 News Staff | April 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:52 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials are seeking a mowing service for the US41-US 60 cloverleaf, the Kentucky 351 interchange and other areas.

Officials say they usually get this done through a program at the Henderson County Detention Center.

However, they say due to the restrictions and challenges caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the detention center will not be able to operate this season.

City officials are now looking for a mowing service that would be able to add these areas to their work schedule.

Those who are interested can call the Henderson Parks and Recreation Director Trace Stevens at 270-831-1274.

