City of Henderson seeking mowing service for cloverleaf, other areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials are seeking a mowing service for the US41-US 60 cloverleaf, the Kentucky 351 interchange and other areas.
Officials say they usually get this done through a program at the Henderson County Detention Center.
However, they say due to the restrictions and challenges caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the detention center will not be able to operate this season.
City officials are now looking for a mowing service that would be able to add these areas to their work schedule.
Those who are interested can call the Henderson Parks and Recreation Director Trace Stevens at 270-831-1274.
