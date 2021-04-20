Changes coming for residents renewing their driver’s license in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, changes are coming on how you will get a driver’s license.
You will have to go to the judicial center to renew or get a driver’s license. Now the trip to the circuit court is being replaced by the Driver Licensing Regional Office. Not every county will have this, but Hopkins County will, and it will be across the street.
“The transition has been very smooth. The biggest hurdle has been getting the word out to everybody,” explained Tonya Bowman, circuit court clerk. “But the employees over at the transportation cabinet, they’re experienced, they’re excellence and they have made the transition very smooth.”
Starting Monday, you will have to start using the Drivers Licensing Regional Office.
