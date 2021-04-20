Boys & Girls Club of Evansville receives $15K donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of the nationwide Share the Love Campaign, a local Subaru dealer donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville.
Romain Subaru donated the $15,000. That money will be used to help support their programs that service mostly lower-income neighborhoods around Evansville.
Executive Director Ron Ryan tells us donations like this are very important as donations are their main source of funding.
“We have 2,000 members, 10 bucks a year, 70 percent of them do not pay 10 bucks a year. We do scholarships if a kid can not afford the 10 bucks,” explained Ryan. “They work it off, they earn it, nothing is given to our kids. Everything they get, they earn. We rely totally on donations.”
If you would like to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, you can visit their website.
