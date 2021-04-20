Back yard fire spreads to Greenville home, officials say

By Jill Lyman | April 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:13 AM

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Greenville say an illegal burn led to a house fire overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Cherry Street.

Officials say everyone made it out of the home safely.

When crews arrived, they say flames were coming through the roof.

They say an extensive overhaul was needed to make sure the fire was out.

Officials say a fire behind the house was left unattended, and it spread.

They say there were no smoke detectors.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half .

