On alert for wintry weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert tonight through Thursday morning for possible snow, frost and record cold.
A line of showers will push across the Tri-State from northwest to southeast this evening and into the overnight hours. At the same time, our temperatures will also be dropping very quickly through the 40s and into the 30s. As a result, we could see a mix of both rain and snow from this system.
I think most of that snow will melt as soon as it hits the ground. Our pavement temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation on the roads, but a light dusting of snow may be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A Freeze Warning goes into effect at 1 AM and continues until 9 AM. Any remaining showers will be tapering off by that time, but our temperatures will keep dropping until sunrise. We may even tie the record low of 31°. It might be a bit too breezy for widespread frost Wednesday morning, but it will certainly be cold enough! Sensitive plants need to be covered!
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Wednesday. I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray wrap-around shower on the backside of this system Wednesday afternoon and evening, but we will most likely stay dry. Cool air will still be flowing in from the northwest, so our temperatures will only make it into the lower 50s.
Wednesday night, our temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Areas of frost will likely develop late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Our record low for that date is 32°, and my forecast is 33°, so it is very possible we could tie or break that record as well.
Once the frost clears Thursday morning, our Alert Day will expire. Thursday will be mostly sunny but still more than 10° cooler than average with highs in the upper 50s.
We will warm back into the 60s Friday through Sunday, but rain seems likely Friday night into Saturday. Next week will start out much warmer with highs in the mid 70s Monday and low 80s Tuesday.
