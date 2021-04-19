Women’s golf leads the field at MVC Championship

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (WFIE) -An unbelievable day on the links has the University of Evansville women’s golf team in the top spot at the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Bogey Hills Country Club.
With two out of three rounds complete, the Purple Aces are ten shots in front of UNI. Team score of 300 and 304 gave UE a 604, which is ten ahead of UNI and 14 in front of a third-place tie between Illinois State and Southern Illinois with 18 holes remaining.
An incredible team effort across the board has the Purple Aces in front. Sophia Rohleder is on top of the leaderboard with a 2-round score of 149. Following a 75 to open the championship, Rohleder carded a 3-over 71 to take the lead. Her score is one in front of a second-place tie between UNI’s Emily Snelling and Faith Belmear from Missouri State.
She leads a contingent of four UE players in the top 14. Second on the squad is Alyssa McMinn, who is tied for fourth place with a 151. While the majority of participants in the tournament saw their scores rise from the first to second round, McMinn did the opposite. Following a 76, she finished round two with a 75 to wrap up the day in a top five spot. She is two off of Rohleder’s leading pace.
Caitlin O’Donnell put forth a clutch effort, opening play with her top round of the year. A 2-over 73 helped her to complete the first day in a tie for 8th place. O’Donnell carded an 80 in the second round to finish with a 153. One behind her was Allison Enchelmayer. Rounds of 76 and 78 gave her a tally of 154, which is in 14th spot. Mallory Russell got better as the day went along. After scoring an 85 in the opener, Russell lowered her total by eight strokes, carding a 77 to finish with a 162.
Four UE golfers rank inside the top 14 while just one other team has four ranked inside the top 20.
Evansville’s quest for a championship continues with the final round on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
