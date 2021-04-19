Women’s golf leads the field at MVC Championship

Caitlin O’Donnell put forth a clutch effort, opening play with her top round of the year. A 2-over 73 helped her to complete the first day in a tie for 8th place. O’Donnell carded an 80 in the second round to finish with a 153. One behind her was Allison Enchelmayer. Rounds of 76 and 78 gave her a tally of 154, which is in 14th spot. Mallory Russell got better as the day went along. After scoring an 85 in the opener, Russell lowered her total by eight strokes, carding a 77 to finish with a 162.