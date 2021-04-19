KWC baseball continues GMAC dominance with Sunday sweep of Hillsdale

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team continued their momentum on Sunday, taking two more wins against Hillsdale College at Panther Park. The Panthers (14-1 GMAC) defeated the Chargers (10-10 GMAC) 7-5 in the first game, before their 6-2 winner in the afternoon game.
Game 1: Hillsdale 5, KWC 7
The Panthers started the first inning off with a 2-0 lead. Cody Bridges singled to right field and advanced to second on a throwing error. Bridges then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hillsdale hit Chase Andrews and then he advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ian Ellis scored Bridges after an error from Hillsdale’s short stop. Shortly after, Hunter Combs drove in Andrews making it 2-0.
Ben Wilcoxson started the second inning off with a double to right center and scored on a wild pitch after the Chargers walked Bridges. Joseph Burke drove-in the fourth run with a sacrifice fly to right field. The lead grew to 5-0 after Ellis scored Andrews with a single to third base.
Hillsdale added their first run in the top of the third, but Seth Wright continued to hold. The Chargers tried to fight their way back into it by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth, but the Panthers clapped back, scoring Brayden Sisson and Combs.
Wright recorded his third win of the season and remains 3-0. He allowed four runs with five strikeouts on the day. Drake Hamil recorded his fourth save of the season. Bridges finished the game two for two with an RBI.
Game 2: Hillsdale 2, KWC 6
In the second game, Hillsdale added one of their two runs in the first inning. With bases loaded, Benton McGill managed to produce a strikeout and got out of the inning with a double play. The Panthers battled back in the third inning tying the game 1-1.
Bridges started off the third with a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With Bridges in scoring position, Andrews drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Chargers answered in the fourth taking the lead 2-1.
The Panthers responded in a big way in the bottom of the sixth, which started off with Sisson getting hit by a pitch, Jaret Humphrey walking, and Robert Chayka bunting. With bases loaded, Wilcoxson doubled down the third base line, scoring two. With bases loaded from a walk, Wilcoxson scored on a balk. Later in the inning, Andrews drove-in another run with a single to left field. No more runs were scored after the sixth making the final score 6-2.
McGill allowed two runs with two strikeouts. Rylan Thomas recorded his first win of the season and allowed no runs with four strikeouts.
The Panthers will be back in action against the Cedarville on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 12pm at Panther Park.
