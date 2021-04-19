Police issue warrant for suspect in Princeton shooting

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Police Department has issued a warrant for a suspect in a shooting that happened last week.
Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw told 14 News a man was shot in the hand around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of W. Broadway St.
Police say a warrant was issued for 49-year-old Landon Bairfield with no bond. They say his last known whereabouts were over in the St. Louis area.
If anyone has any information on Bairfield, you are asked to call the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3437.
