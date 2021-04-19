VHS looking for people to foster kittens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kitten season is officially underway and that means the Vanderburgh Humane Society is looking for foster families.
They looking for people who would like to foster a litter of kittens for two to eight weeks.
Foster Families help take care of the kittens while they are waiting to be adopted.
The humane society gives you the food and other supplies the kittens might need.
All you need is some extra space and some love in your heart.
”Kittens thrive better in a home better than they would in a shelter. They’re not exposed to disease. They’re interacting with you and becoming socialized. They are learning that people are nice. They are learning to be all snuggly. You get to help them learn just how to be cats,” said Development Coordinator Amanda Coburn.
If you would like to foster, click here for more information.
