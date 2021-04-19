USI scores early, holds on for 3-1 win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer scored early and often to defeat Rockhurst University, 3-1, in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Monday evening at Strassweg Field. The third-seeded Screaming Eagles are 11-3-1 after tonight’s action, while the sixth-seeded Hawks are 7-5-3.
USI got on the board quickly with a goal 2:27 into the match. Junior forward Katlyn Andres h her third goal of the year off of a pass senior defender Madelyne Juenger and junior defender Madeline Weston, who started the play with a corner kick.
Eagles’ freshman forward Alexis Schone extended the lead to 2-0 at 25:38 when she fired a shot after intercepting an attempt to clear by the Rockhurst defense. The goal was Schone’s first of the year.
USI was able to seal the victory with the third goal of the opening half when junior forward Audrey Andrzejewski deflected in a crossing pass by sophomore forward Taylor Hall at 36:09. The goal was Andrzejewski’s first of the season.
The 3-0 lead would last through the intermission and would only change when the Hawks posted their lone goal of the contest at 54:48. USI cruised the remainder of the second half for the 3-1 victory.
Between the posts, sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne posted her 11th win of the season. Etienne allowed the lone one goal, facing 13 shots and making eight saves to earn the win.
Up Next in the GLVC Tournament for the Eagles:
USI advances to the GLVC Tournament semifinals and will play the University of Indianapolis Friday at 5 p.m. The GLVC Tournament semifinals and championship game is slated to be played Hunter Stadium on the Lindenwood University campus in St. Charles, Missouri.
UIndy earned a trip to the GLVC semifinals after defeating Truman State University, 1-0, in double-overtime in Indianapolis, Indiana, this evening. The Greyhounds posted the victory by scoring the lone goal of the match with 12 seconds left in the second overtime period.
USI and UIndy are tied 13-13-1 in the all-time series after the Greyhounds won on a last second goal, 2-1, to open the spring at the Goebel Soccer Complex in February. USI, however, has had the advantage in the last six match-ups, 5-1-1.
The GLVC Championship game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. Sunday at Hunter Stadium. Live coverage and ticket information for the GLVC Tournament semifinals and championship match is available at GLVCSports.com.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
