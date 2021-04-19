USI Men’s Soccer season ends with QF loss at Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WFIE) -Despite playing the final 21 minutes with a man advantage, University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer was unable to erase a one-goal deficit as No. 3 seeded and host Quincy University handed the No. 6-seeded Screaming Eagles a 1-0 setback in the quarterfinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship Tournament Monday evening.
After the two teams played to a scoreless tie in the opening period, the Hawks took a 1-0 advantage as senior midfielder Aubrey Reis found the back of the net in the 54th minute.
USI (7-6-1) nearly tied the game in the 65th minute when freshman defender/midfielder Seth Davis (Hoover, Alabama) got loose on a breakaway.
Quincy freshman goalkeeper Michele Barletta met Davis with a sliding tackle inside the box; but deflected the ball back to USI senior defender Justin Brooks (Fishers, Indiana), who fired off a shot at what looked to be a wide open net.
Brooks’ shot, however, was stopped inches in front of the goal by Quincy junior defender Joel McIlroy, who kicked the ball right back to Davis. Before the ball could land, Davis got a header off, once again on what looked to be a defenseless goal.
The shot, though, was once again blocked inches in front of the goal, this time by freshman defender Craig Chisholm, who flicked the ball out of harm’s way.
Quincy (10-4-1) was forced to play a man down after Chisholm drew a red card for a dangerous tackle that tripped up USI junior defender Colten Walsh (St. Louis, Missouri) from behind. USI got six shots off in the final 20 minutes of the contest, including three that required saves by Quincy’s goalkeeper.
The Eagles looked like they caught another break with just over a minute left in the game when it appeared that Quincy freshman midfielder Edrey Caceres was called with a handball just inside the box, which would have given the Eagles’ a penalty kick.
However, the referee ruled that the foul occurred about a foot outside the box, which gave USI a free kick, but no clear shot at the goal. Walsh took a crack at the goal, but his shot sailed wide and it looked as though that would be USI’s final attempt.
USI, however, had a throw in on the near sideline in Quincy’s territory with 10 seconds to play and USI parlayed that into a shot on goal by senior forward Graham Miller (Owensboro, Kentucky). Miller’s shot, though, was stopped by Barletta with a second on the clock as USI’s season came to an end.
Senior keeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) was charged with the loss despite an outstanding effort between the pipes. Faas gave up just one goal, but made seven stops, including five in the opening half, to keep the Eagles in contention.
USI ended the contest with a 15-14 edge in shots and a 4-1 lead in corner kicks, but Quincy held an 8-6 lead in shots on goal.
The Hawks travel to St. Charles, Missouri, Friday to take on the No. 2 seed, Maryville University, in the semifinals, while USI’s 2020-21 campaign comes to an end.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.