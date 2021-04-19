Several local Hoosier communities receiving COVID-19 Response Grant

INDIANA (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanna Crouch, along with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, announced that 80 additional Hoosier communities will receive more than $18.6 million in federal grant funding.
That comes from OCRA’s COVID-19 Response Grant Program.
Back in April of 2020, officials say OCRA began addressing the impact of COVID-19 on communities.
Last year, they say 112 grants were awarded to 96 different communities, which totaled more than $20.9 million.
For this round, eligible applicants could apply for up to $250,000.
Officials say those applicants could use the grant money on mental health services, childcare services, public WiFi locations, food pantry or bank services, subsidence payment programs, or grants or loans to businesses to retain low-to-moderate income (LMI) jobs.
Several of the 80 Hoosier communities to receive funding this round are located in the Tri-State.
- Boonville was awarded $250,000 to award grants to assist businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Chandler was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses located within 2 miles of the corporate limits to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Elberfeld was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses located within 2 miles of the corporate limits to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Fort Branch was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses located within 2 miles of the corporate limits to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Gibson County was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses located in Gibson County. The grant funds will assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Haubstadt was awarded $150,000 to award grants to small businesses located within 2 miles of the corporate limits to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Lynnville was awarded $125,000 to award grants to small businesses located within 2 miles of the corporate limits to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Mount Vernon was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses to assist businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- New Harmony was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses to assist businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Newburgh was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses of the town to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Oakland City was awarded $180,000 to award grants to small businesses to assist businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Pike County was awarded $250,000 to offer grants of up to $10,000 to at least 25 small businesses in Pike County to retain low-to-moderate income jobs.
- Posey County was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses of the county to assist the businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Princeton was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses of the city to assist them in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Vanderburgh County was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses located in Vanderburgh County to assist businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Warrick County was awarded $250,000 to award grants to small businesses located in Warrick County to assist businesses in retaining positions held by at least 51% LMI persons.
- Evansville was awarded $245,552 to improve and expand the current public WiFi infrastructure narrowing the access gap that exists within the city’s high-poverty and historically underserved neighborhoods.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.