3 people from Henderson, 1 from Daviess Co. win $100K lottery prizes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Four people in our area have won big prizes from the Kentucky Lottery.
A player in Henderson was the first in a string of winners. They cashed in a $30 “Fastest Road to $3 Million” ticket on March 24. Their ticket matched the number 29, winning $100,000 winner. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Henderson.
On April 2, another player from Henderson, who requested to remain anonymous, bought a $5 Gold Rush ticket at Thorntons #86 in Henderson, winning the game’s top prize of $100,000. He told lottery officials that while waiting for his coffee, he decided to buy a ticket. When he asked for the ticket in dispenser #14, the clerk inadvertently handed him a different ticket.
“It was totally random that I picked the Gold Rush ticket. I was dead set on that one,” he said. Lucky for him, he stuck to his guns as the ticket turned out to be a big winner.
Meanwhile, the next day in Whitesville, Glenn Daughterty scratched off a $30 Gold Rush ticket while getting gas at Whitesville Shell and won $100,000. He revealed the coin symbol, winning the prize automatically.
“As soon as I saw the auto symbol and started to scratch off the prize amount. I thought I’d won $100 but then I saw the comma and more zeroes,” Daughterty told lottery officials.
“It really comes down to being at the right place at the right time. I’m debt free except for my mortgage because of winning the lottery,” he said.
Last but not least, yet another Henderson player (who also requested to remain anonymous) claimed a $100,000 prize on a “Fastest Road to $3 Million” Scratch-off. He purchased the ticket at Storey’s Sureway #525 in Henderson last week. He matched the number 51 on his ticket to win $100,000.
“It made me feel good to get most of my bills paid,” he said.
He told lottery officials he’s looking for the $3 million winner and hopes to have to make another trip to Louisville.
The retailers that sold these winning tickets will each receive a $1,000 bonus.
