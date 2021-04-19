10 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in our local counties over the weekend.
Of those cases, four are in Wayne County, another four are in Edwards County and there are two cases in White County.
There were no new deaths reported in our Illinois area.
The state has now had 1,304,200 total confirmed cases and 21,685 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,731 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,664 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 554 cases, 12 deaths
