Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A big traffic alert starts today in Vanderburgh County. Crews will close down part of St. Joseph Avenue and it won’t reopen again until later this summer.
Authorities hope to release more details this week after a deadly house fire in Evansville. A three-year-old died due to his injuries and that boy’s grandmother is still recovering in a Louisville Hospital.
Evansville police are still looking for a suspect this morning after a man was shot in the head on the city’s south side.
The LST-325 is getting a close-up with a movie and TV show set to film on the historic vessel.
Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.